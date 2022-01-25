news, local-news,

Making it to 105 years of age is an impressive feat, but if you ask Kathleen Magee how she made it there she'll tell you "it's a mystery". The Prestons local will celebrate her 105th birthday at Blue Hills Manor on Tuesday, January 25. Mrs Magee was born in 1917 and she grew up in Arncliffe She lived in Rockdale until she married her beloved husband Harold Magee on February 26, 1944 at the Rockdale Congregational Church. Harold built their new family home in Blakehurst where they lived for 35 years. She moved to Blue Hills Village in 2005 before moving to the Manor. Mrs Magee said she had a happy and wonderful marriage and that her husband was "everything to her". Her son Bruce said Mrs Magee had two sons, David and himself, along with four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. "Mum's best memories in growing up are on holidays at Harrington then Lake Macquarie plus caravan trips around Australia and most of all spending time with the family," he said. "Mum loved playing bowls and won just about all categories. "Mum was a volunteer with the Lanton Club which raised money for the Royal Blind Society. Mum did this for many, many years and was made a Life Member Royal Blind Society." Mrs Magee said she also enjoyed playing Bingo at the Manor but it was becoming difficult due to her poor eyesight. She said she loved talking to everyone. Mr Magee said his mother had always had a close circle of friends. "Mum and dad had a very large number of friends ranging from school days, business, sporting, social clubs and neighbors," he said. "Their long time neighbors, Ken and Nola Campbell, told me they were offered a large amount of money for their home but they would not sell simply because of the friendship he had with mum and dad, Kath and Harold Magee."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/33b19ee4-7acf-4b54-b7aa-f72abceae620_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1887_3456_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg