SES volunteers take to the water for training

Liverpool State Emergency Service (SES) took part in a statewide flood rescue exercise last week on the Georges River. The exercise, which saw members from 53 units across the state take part, was designed to test skills with operating flood boats and rescue techniques. Seven members from Liverpool SES took part in the large-scale flood rescue exercise on the Georges River which has seen four floods in the last seven years, including a minor one in 2021. "With the La Nina weather pattern still occurring, it is likely we will see more flooding occurring on the Georges River," Liverpool SES wrote on Facebook. NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said the exercise had become an important event on the training calendar. "While not all in the same location, we are still able to work on the same skills at the same time," Commissioner York said. "By training together, our volunteers can be as ready as possible to support their communities when needed," Commissioner York said it is important community members do what they can to keep themselves safe. "That means being aware of and understanding your risk of floods," Commissioner York said. "Then also having a plan and emergency kit for you, your family and your animals in the event a flood does happen," she said.

