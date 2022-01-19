Super seven: Liverpool students top HSC courses

news, local-news,

As the eldest of five children, Rossmore resident Leila Safi had to deal with an added challenge while tackling her Higher School Certificate last year in the midst of lockdown: noise. "I have a big family so I had to make sure everyone was quiet especially when I was doing my trial exams," she said. "Sometimes the internet would drop out so I would ask them not to use it while I had some Zooms calls but the positive was I couldn't go anywhere so I had to study so it forced me to study." The Amity College, Prestons student was rewarded for her hard work with first place in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education. She was one of seven Liverpool students who obtained first place in a 2021 HSC course which were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday. Fellow Amity College, Prestons student Nyla Hussein (Business Services Examination) and Clancy Catholic College student Tony Khatta (Construction Examination) topped their respective subjects. Secondary College of Languages Liverpool Campus students Lisa David (Khmer Continuers), Marta Abicic (Croatian Continuers) and Anika Popovic (Serbian Continuers) and Amity College Prestons student Dilara Turk (Turkish Continuers) also came first in their language HSC courses. Only four schools in NSW had more first place finishes than Amity College, Prestons who had three alongside the likes of North Sydney Boys High School and Sydney Boys High. Secondary College of Languages was first with 17 first place finishes. Leila, 18, was catching up on some post-HSC sleep when she got the call from NSW Education and Standards Authority (NESA) to say she had placed first. "I thought I was dreaming," said Leila, who represented the school in Oztag, touch football and basketball. "I don't think any words can explain it; it's absolute surreal. I'm still coming to terms with it but I am so happy. It was my absolute goal to get the highest marks I could." Leila, who achieved an ATAR of 99.4, said she wants to continue studying in the health field and plans to do a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Sydney. Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said combined with their abilities and skills, first in course recipients have shown what can be achieved when there is a "real commitment to learning". "A quality which will hold them in good stead for the future," she said. "The future looks so bright for the inspiring young people who we will celebrate today, and for all HSC students who showed great perseverance and resilience in their final years of school. "I am sure the Class of 2021 are already looking to the future and are ready to take on work, training and further studies. "As always, my thanks goes to the experienced and dedicated NSW teachers who, along with family and friends, have supported and encouraged these young people to achieve at the top of their class." Premier Dominic Perrottet said to top the state in an HSC course is an "incredible achievement". "You should be very proud of your efforts," he said. About 76,000 HSC students who sat at least one exam in 2021 received their HSC results by SMS, email and on Thursday morning. "To see students come out of the HSC with the results they worked so hard for is fantastic. I also want to remind students that if you didn't receive the results you wanted, there are still countless pathways available to help you achieve your goals," Ms Mitchell said. "In particular, thank you to our dedicated and resourceful teachers who kept HSC students learning, motivated and engaged throughout the lockdown period. "I know these results are just as meaningful to those who supported our students as they are to the young people who have achieved them." Werriwa MP Anne Stanley said: "To see so many students perform so well is a tribute to their tenacity, work effort and the support of the educators, schools and their families."

