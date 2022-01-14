Macarthur Bulls sign Australian international striker Apostolos Giannou

news, local-news,

Macarthur FC has announced the signing of Australian international striker Apostolos Giannou for the Isuzu UTE A-League 2021/22 season. Giannou will join the Bulls squad for the remainder of the season, following previous stints in first-tier competitions in Greece, Cyprus and China. The striker has amassed 12 appearances with Australia, including two goals and four assists, bringing a wealth of overseas and international football experience to the squad. Giannou said he was excited for the challenge ahead in joining the club and the A-League competition. "Although it is mid-season, I believe I can add my part to the club and continue the clubs success for the remainder of the season," Giannou said. "It's an exciting opportunity and challenge which I'm looking forward to and I believe it will be a great steppingstone for my career. "Now, I will look to focus on settling in the club and team and look to getting on the pitch to show the club what I'm made off." Head Coach Ante Milicic said he was looking forward to working with Apostolos and seeing what he could bring to the club. "Apostolos is an exciting addition for our squad, and I'm thrilled we have been able to secure such a valued player like him," Milicic said. "Even though he will be joining us mid-season, I believe he will have a smooth transition into the club and onto the pitch. "Having worked with Apostolos previously with the Socceroos, I believe he will settle in well with the squad and I look forward to working with him again. "Not only will he be joining the Bulls, but he will also be playing for the first time in the A-League, which adds another quality international player to the competition."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/f7b20da4-54c9-4c77-a9dd-0ea7c592b289.png/r78_107_848_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg